Ipsos projects voter turnout of 65.8% by the time the polls close; is the highest number since 1981

The 1st round of elections for the National Assembly of France, the Lower House of Parliament, held this Sunday (June 30, 2024), had the highest participation recorded since 1981. There were around 20% more in relation to the last election, in 2022, according to the newspaper Le Monde.

According to projections from Ipsos Talanthe polls were closed at 8 pm (3 pm Brasília time), with 65.8% attendance. In 2022, the final participation rate was 47.5%.

In Paris, the French capital, as of 12:00 p.m. local time (7:00 a.m. in Brasília), voter turnout more than doubled compared to 2 years earlier. In 2022, in the same period, the rate was 12.26%. This year, it was 25.48%.

RIGHT MUST WIN

Exit polls show that Marine Le Pen’s party, the RN (Rally National, right-wing), is likely to win the first round of the elections, according to the Reuterswith 34% of the votes.

The percentage is higher than that of the centrist alliance Juntos, Macron’s bloc, which should remain with 20.5% to 23% of the votes. The left-wing coalition New Popular Front, hastily assembled this month, is expected to obtain 29% of the votes.

Le Pen is the French president’s main opponent, Emmanuel Marcon (Renascimento, center). The two contested the last two presidential elections, in 2022 and in 2017. Marcon won both.

UNDERSTAND

The 2nd round of the election will take place next Sunday (7 July).

To be elected in the 1st round, a candidate must obtain an absolute majority of votes and more than 25% of the support of registered voters.

If the election does not have a winner in the 1st round, a 2nd round is held, with all candidates who received more than 12.5% ​​of the votes from registered voters being eligible to participate.

However, if 60% or more of voters vote in the 1st round, the threshold to participate in the 2nd round rises to 21% of the votes.

MACRON DISSOLVES PARLIAMENT

Macron’s dissolution of Parliament was announced on June 9 after his Renaissance party was defeated by Le Pen’s party in the European Parliament elections.

According to Macron, the measure was necessary to allow the French population to choose their rulers.

French citizens vote for their representatives in the National Assembly from their respective constituencies distributed throughout the country. There are 577 constituencies, each with 1 seat in the Assembly.

Read more about the French elections:

