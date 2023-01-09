When a rocket goes to space, it usually takes place from a well-known launch site such as Cape Canaveral (United States), Baikonur (Kazakhstan) or Kourou (French Guiana). On Monday, satellites from Western Europe will be launched into orbit around the Earth for the first time. The launch will take place south of Ireland, above the Atlantic Ocean. Its glow may also be seen from the Netherlands, by looking southwest.
