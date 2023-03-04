A year ago, the commissioner of Major League Baseball, Rob Manfred, issued a warning that without context seemed like a futuristic threat: in the next few years a robot will arrive at the King of Sports. In fact, the umpire robot is already underway in the Minor Leagues, but only in an experimental phase. The arrival at the maximum circuit will be inevitable within a few seasons.

The robot umpire is called the Automated Ball System and Strikes and it is a device that detects the launches from the pad of the home. Using some sensors, it determines if it affects the pitcher or the batter who makes the swing or remains undaunted.

This technology has already been implemented in recent years in the Atlantic League, an independent tournament in the United States, and in the Mexican Baseball League. The experience up to now is that it still needs to be developed and specified, since sometimes the decisions that the system detects do not correspond to what in the regulatory sense is decreed as strike or ball.

“In the Mexican Baseball League we started using it in the second part of the 2022 tournament,” he tells the day Luis Ramirez, director of umpires of the Mexican Baseball League.

Although there is some historical fear in the face of the supposed threat posed by the arrival of new technologies in activities where humans are considered irreplaceable, the Mexican umpire is not concerned about the arrival of his robotic counterpart.

Ramírez is not afraid that the wisdom and authority of those men in blazers, pants, and masks who shout in the home looks diminished For this ball judge, this system will only come to improve the activity and appreciation that often becomes a field of disputes during matches.

“We cannot stay behind,” he reiterates; “We are open to technology and the benefits it brings. Of course, it still needs to be improved, from what we have seen in these months and from what those who have already used it in the United States have told us, that is why I say that its application still needs to be improved.

The director of the umpires He thinks that in sports there will always be a skeptical sector both in those who are in charge of playing it, sanctioning it and even in the fans. This, he says, happened with the advent of video arbitration in soccer and in baseball with the use of instant replay, or challenges, as it is known in Mexican baseball, where you can resort to reviewing a play.

“It was said that they took away our authority, that by questioning a verdict we lost dignity in our role as judges. But it did not happen like that, there is an aspiration for justice in the decisions of a referee who is above all else. The possibility of revision, in accordance with a series of rules and a protocol, only reinforces that aspiration and, therefore, the figure of whoever applies it”, Ramírez considers.

In the Minor Leagues to decree balls and strikes

According to what the Major League Baseball commissioner proposed, the robot umpire will only be used for four days in the Minor Leagues to declare balls and strikes. Some decisions may be appealed by the teams in the so-called “robot zone”. The rest of the week will continue to depend on the judgment and wisdom of humans.

“There are issues that are still the subject of substantive discussions within the group of owners and that will even have to be resolved in the joint committee process with the players,” Manfred explained to the Ap agency about this evaluation phase of the robot umpire.

He added that “the issue of framing the pitches is one of those (in a strictly delimited area). I mean it’s a legitimate concern on the part of at least one group of players.”

In the age of artificial intelligence, robots can kill humans, as proven by new war technologies. They can also save lives and a new challenge appears, minuscule perhaps, but symbolic: in the future who will the fans address their enraged: “Sing it, ampayita!”?