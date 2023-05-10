The first Rivian was seen in Amsterdam with bicycles on it.

How could it be different? In a country where there are more bicycles than inhabitants, the first Rivian must be spotted with cargo bikes on it. If your electric Rivian is without power, you can continue cycling.

Rivian with bicycles

No, it will not be intended for that, but it is a remarkable combo. We see here the brand’s electric pick-up: the R1T. This is a ‘medium’ large car by American standards. For our country it is a big car. The Rivian R1T is 5.51 meters long, 2.08 meters wide and 1.92 meters high. An average Amsterdam alderman will get a roll stroke from the car. Maybe the bikes were mounted to compensate.

Special

It’s a special spot that was taken a while ago, on LinkedIn we saw him before. We found the photo with bicycles Twitterer M. Lens-FitzGerald. We see the Rivian in Amsterdam at a charging point. You can see right away that the car is really big for our chicken country. The wheels protrude considerably over the white marking. In addition, the (apparently) shared car seems to disappear completely.

I just think it’s a brutal thing. It is a middle finger to the green environmental knights, because it is indeed possible to drive a large, practical car that is also electric. That must hurt the environmental fundamentalists…

