BOLOGNA. The very first analysis operations have begun on Filippo Turetta's black Fiat Punto, the getaway car after the murder of Giulia Cecchettin in Vigonovo, and the Parma RIS evaluate the stains and traces of material residues inside. The car remained in the judicial custody of the police in Halle, Germany, for almost a month and was taken to the Emilian barracks to be examined by specialists from the scientific section of the Carabinieri.



The first activities on the seats, carpets and trunk revealed stains that could be blood and a material that looked like dirt. The former will need to be analyzed to confirm that it is the victim's blood, and the material compared, for example, with that of the place where the body was found. In any case, for all those that are unrepeatable investigations, the Venice Public Prosecutor's Office will presumably proceed with the appointment of technical consultants, with the possibility for the parties to appoint their own experts.