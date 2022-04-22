Matches and results of Group 2 Primera RFEF

Gymnastic 1 – San Fernando 1

Gymnastic: Manu Garcia; Albarrán, Trilles, Ribelles (Elías, 78′), Del Campo, Becerra (Pablo Fernández, 46′), Dani Romera (Fran Carbia, 78′), Quintanilla, Nil (Bonilla, 68′), Robert Simón (Édgar Hernández, 84′) and Joan Oriol.



Saint Ferdinand: : Pear trees; Luis Ruiz, Rafa Páez, Sergio Ayala, Marc Carbó (Francis Ferrón, 66′), Biabiany, Sergio Cortés, Jaime Santos (Pedro Benito, 66′), Juanmi Callejón, Agüero and Saúl González (Bicho, 66′).



goals: 1-0 (48′): Dani Romera. 1-1 (70′): Juanmi Callejon.



Referee: From Ena Wolf, from the Aragonese school. She admonished the locals Trilles and Elías; and the visitor Bicho.



Incidents: Costa Daurada Stadium. A total of 3,447 spectators.



Fair draw in a duel played at a high pace. The first half belonged to the people from Tarragona, who had the best chances to open the scoring. The best option for the goal was a header from Dani Romera, which skimmed past the crossbar (32′). San Fernando rarely reached Manu García’s goal. After passing through the changing rooms, a great assist from Del Campo allowed Dani Romera to make it 1-0. The granas were not satisfied and looked for the goal of definitive tranquility. Pablo Fernández was able to score the second (50′). The Andalusians did not collapse and Biabiany had the tie (63′). Juanmi Callejó managed to equalize after a cross from Biabiany. Even this one had in his hand the comeback. Édgar Hernández and Bonilla were also able to score for the Catalans.

Cornellà – Villarreal B (Saturday, April 23 at 5:00 p.m.)

Costa Brava – Alcoyano (Saturday, April 23 at 5:00 p.m.)

Linares – Castellón (Saturday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m.)

Barcelona B – Sanluqueño (Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.)

Algeciras – UCAM Murcia (Sunday, April 24 at 12:00)

Sevilla Atlético – Betis Deportivo (Sunday, April 24 at 12:00)

Atlético Baleares – Real Madrid-Castilla (Sunday, April 24 at 12:00)

Andorra – Sabadell (Sunday, April 24 at 5:00 p.m.)

Albacete – Linense (Sunday, April 24 at 5:00 p.m.)

Next day Group 2 First RFEF

Sabadell – Gimnàstic (Sunday, May 1)

Castellón – Algeciras (Sunday, May 1)

Alcoyano – Albacete (Sunday May 1)

Villarreal B – Atlético Baleares (Sunday, May 1)

Real Madrid-Castilla – Cornellà (Sunday, May 1)

Betis Deportivo – Andorra (Sunday, May 1)

San Fernando – Barcelona B (Sunday, May 1)

Sanluqueño – Costa Brava (Sunday, May 1)

Linense – Sevilla Atlético (Sunday, May 1)

UCAM Murcia – Linares (Sunday, May 1)