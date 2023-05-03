The Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya The Beginning It is already on display in Mexican movie theaters. Despite everything that the fans detected in the trailers and that they decided to let go in the hope of receiving a live-action adaptation of their favorite anime. The redflags were not merciful and the disappointment is great.

One of the most recurring comments from fans is the comparison with Dragon Ball: Evolution perhaps the closest situation to what they currently live with Saint Seiya. The film was directed by Tomasz Baginski, who has worked on several trailers for CD Projekt RED. And maybe the only actor you’ll recognize in the cast is Famke Janssen, who we saw in game of Thrones.

Most of the early reviews coming out of this movie mention that it’s not worth wasting your time and that it’s even more boring than watching the filler of the original animated series. The fact of having resumed the plot that was invented for the attempt to restart the saga by Netflix and that it was not to the taste of any fan of the work.

The only case in which it is recommended to give the film a chance is to have a lot of free and morbid time to criticize how bad it is. Other content creators expressed having stormed out of the movie theater. And all indications are that those in charge of this beloved manga/anime are more concerned with gaining acceptance in the US market than pleasing longtime fans of Knights of the Zodiac.

Via: 3DGames

Editor’s note: The failure of this adaptation among the community was evident from the first images released. How sad indeed that cases like this continue to exist, even the creator of Saint Seiya reacted positively in the final stages of this live-action, which makes us even feel betrayed, since it cannot be that this type of film has the approval of its mangakas.