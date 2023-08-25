After a long time of waiting, one of the shows that has caused the most morbidity in the world of anime finally arrives on Netflix next week, that is precisely the live action series based on the popular one piece. And now that we are about to see it with our own eyes, some criticism has already come out from the media that have had early access to the production.

Surprisingly, this is good news for fans of this anime, since critics have dismissed the show as decent, which is unusual for a show that comes from Netflix. since to Death Note and cowboy bebop they were poorly received both by the faithful followers of the original products, as well as by their respective authors.

Here are some opinions one piece:

Comicbook: The news is already out. I’ve watched Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ and while I can’t say much, I can say this before all my coverage is out: I’ve watched the first season multiple times. It’s *good* good.” Crunchyroll: I can’t say much (and I’ll write a lot about it later), but I’ve seen the live action of ‘One Piece’ in its entirety, have you all? It’s good. Streamr: Having watched all 8 episodes of Netflix’s upcoming ‘One Piece’, and having minimal exposure to the source materials, I can say this is THE show fans of live-action manga and/or anime adaptations have wanted . THIS is the real deal. Dynamic camerawork, slick visuals, a terrific cast, and an understanding of STORY (and specifically how to write, direct, and produce big-budget episodic media), is expected to stand its ground to be remembered as…the king of Netflix shows!

These opinions from the press have made fans excited because the opening day of the program has arrived, of which it has been mentioned that it will have certain cuts because it is difficult to want to adapt the manga in its entirety. Add to that, that for the moment the season is going to cover the first saga, that is, the East Sea.

Remember that the live action of one piece arrives the August 31 to Netflix.

Editor’s note: It is very likely that in the end it will be a decent product, but mostly aimed at an audience that never really saw the original work. Just one more week to get that first impression of the series.