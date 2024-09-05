Although there is still a month to go until its release, Joker: Folly of Two It finally premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation from the audience. However, the reviews tell a different story, since they position this sequel as one of the biggest disappointments of the year.

Yesterday, Joker: Folly of Two debuted with just 54% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. Right now, The film directed by Todd Phillips has a rating of 60%which takes into account 43 different reviews. Overall, the response is mixed, with some praising the story, while others despise it. Here’s what Time Out had to say:

“We are left with the tragedy of a broken man in a world that is only interested in sensationalism. It is a big change for everyone involved, but it is much better.”

However, Vanity Fair does not share this opinion:

“It is surprisingly boring, a pointless procedure that seems to disdain its audience.”

The BBC noted:

“Depending on how you look at it, this exercise in demystification is either daring or irritatingly smug, but it’s definitely not very funny.”

Fortunately, The Hollywood Reporter has a more positive opinion:

“Gaga is a captivating, vivacious presence, bridging the gap between affinity and obsession, while endearingly giving Arthur a run for his money… Her musical numbers, both duets and solos, have a vitality that the often more dour film desperately needs.”

Variety commented:

“Joker: Folie à Deux may be ambitious and superficially outrageous, but in some ways it’s an overly cautious sequel.”

Considering that Joker has a rating of 69%, The reception we’re seeing for the sequel shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to many.The interesting thing will be to see how the general public reacts, where we could also see a mixed bag of opinions.

We remind you that Joker: Folly of Two It will be released on October 4, 2024. On related topics, you can watch the new trailer for the film here. Likewise, fans are not happy with the presence of Harvey Dent in this film.

Author’s Note:

This reception should not come as a big surprise. For the general public, Joker It was a great film, but for the press, who have seen more than one film, Todd Phillips’ work was very average. So it seems that the same story is going to repeat itself with the sequel.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes