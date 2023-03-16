“John Wick 4”, the fourth film in the saga starring Keanu Reeves, has already received its first reviews just a few days after its theatrical release. The film directed by Chad Stahelski has been waiting for a long time and fans will finally be able to see the return of the most dangerous contract killer of the moment, who will face new villains played by Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, and Scott Adkins. What did the critics say? Is it the best in the entire franchise or does it fall behind by far?

“John Wick 4”: the best or worst?

Keanu Reeves He returns for the fourth time in one of his most adrenaline-pumping roles, and critics have already given their first thoughts on the film. The vast majority agree that it is a success and definitely one of the best of the entire saga.

“One of the best action movies ever”says the user Hunter Bolding on Twitter, as well as several viewers who have already been able to witness the feature film.

Perhaps the only thing that many did not like was the length of the tape. And it is that the comments also agree that it could have been much shorter than the 169 minutes it drives.

The best comments from critics

Hunter Bolding’s ThatHashgtagShow:

“‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is one of the best action movies ever. My jaw hit the ground at least six times. A section involving a dragon breath shotgun is just action movie goodness at its finest. Donnie Yen steals the show. Easily the best of the series.

Eammon Jacobs’s insiders:

“The stimulating action is perfectly executed, but the story was dumb. Unfortunately, I really felt that the run time was delayedand it all got very messy at the end.”

“John Wick 4” is the longest movie in the saga. Photo: Youtube/IGN capture

Steven Weintraub’s Collider:

“‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is fucking amazing. I literally had to pick my jaw up off the floor with some of the crazy and inventive scenes. They are not prepared for what Keanu does with the dragon’s breath shotgun.. Also Donnie Yen brought his game. I can’t wait to see her again.”

Eric Weber’s Hollywood Critics Association

“One of the best action movies ever made, ‘John Wick 4’ surpasses all 3 of its predecessors in storytelling, scope, stakes, and countless jaw-dropping scenarios. Hard to imagine that everything is contained in one movie. Bill Skarsgård breaks it. A terrifyingly exciting franchise finale? 9.5/10″.