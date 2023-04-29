Whether we want it or not, it’s time to say goodbye to Guardians of the Galaxy. Writer/director James Gunn promised that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it would be the farewell to the franchise of the team Marvel. Not to mention, Gunn also says goodbye and leaves to direct DC In addition to making a movie Superman.

Before joining the Distinguished Competition, Gunn wrote and directed this third guardians, bringing together Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket, Nebula, Kraglin, and Groot for a high-stakes battle with the High Evolutionary (played by Chukwudi Iwuji), a mad genius determined to – what else? – Reshaping the universe in his image and likeness.

But does it meet Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with the expectations of the two previous films? In general, the first reactions to the first screenings are very positive, and some consider it the best film of Marvel dwarves. Though with recent competition, that’s not necessarily the highest praise in the world. Still, most of the reactions are very praiseworthy for the film and Gunn’s work. However, some have described it as “shaky” and as the weakest film in the trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy, due in part to a somewhat disappointing villain. Here is a sampling of the reviews from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 until now:

My reaction to #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 : thank God that James Gunn is back in the MCU. This is easily the best Marvel movie in years and had a real, heartfelt, and surprisingly wistful heart. —David Crow (@DCrowsNest) April 28, 2023

#GotGVol3 is a really lovely goodbye to maybe the best corner of the MCU. Funny, exciting, surprisingly emotional, all in a film that feels distinctly James Gunn. I’m gonna miss these characters, but probably miss Gunn’s magic with this series even more. pic.twitter.com/T6AiDH6ZR6 —Ross Bonaime (@rbonaime) April 28, 2023

#GotGVol3 is a slightly disappointing conclusion to one of my favorite teams in the mcu. Over-long and with an under whelming villain. It’s my least favorite of the #gotg trilogy, but it still has glimpses of the magic we got from the original film. pic.twitter.com/SUmYjzN88O — Joshua Ryan (@MrMovieGuy86) April 28, 2023

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 aspires for sweeping emotion, gut busting laughs & thrilling action. It sometimes succeeds but as a send off for all of these characters, it feels strangely uneven & anticlimactic. Features the best makeup & visual effects of the trilogy. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/IgOYEvbAPX —Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 28, 2023

Via: screencrush

Editor’s note: I thought there was going to be a more negative reaction, I really feel that those who highlighted flaws in their comments, did it basically because they wanted the franchise to continue, I think this movie is going to be a good closing and I don’t think they will be disappointed to see her