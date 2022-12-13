After years of waiting, and after a decade of the premiere of Avatarthis week it will finally hit theaters The Way of the Water. While it’s still a couple of days before everyone has a chance to see James Cameron’s new work, the reviews are out now, and they paint a positive picture.

Currently, Avatar: The Way of the Water has an 81% reception on Rotten Tomatoes, with 81 reviews, mostly positive.. Mainly, the visual aspect and the special effects are praised. However, there are also a couple of complaints related to the story. This was what Empire Magazine commented:

“It’s a leap beyond what he achieved with the first film, a fully immersive, eerie waking dream of a film in which the impossible is happening on screen at almost every moment.”

For its part, the Los Angeles Time points out:

“Cameron pushes you so deep and leaves you so gently adrift that sometimes you don’t feel like you’re watching a movie, you feel like you’re floating in it.”

The Rolling Stones adds:

“Cameron’s all-round style has a way of making other blockbusters feel small, vague. El camino del agua, along the lines of his best work, is more moving for knowing his audience, for inquiring into the primary feelings of being misunderstood.

Similarly, Entertainment Weekly notes:

“A meticulous world-building as surprising and immersive as anything we’ve ever seen on screen, until that crown is inevitably passed in December 2024, the projected release date for Avatar 3.”

Apparently the initial reception is positive, and it seems that Avatar: The Way of the Water It meets most of the critics’ expectations. Now we just have to wait and see how the general public will react. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long for an answer, since The sequel will hit theaters on December 15.. On related topics, James Cameron explains why the characters in Avatar are blue.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes