A Quiet Place: Day One is about to be released to theaters, and as happens in these cases, the first reviews of this film are already available, and they paint a positive outlook for this installment, although below what we have seen in past deliveries.

At the moment, A Quiet Place: Day One It has a rating of 89 on Rotten Tomatoes, which represents a decrease from the 96 generated by the first film and the 91 generated by the sequel. In general, critics have praised the performances and part of the story, although not everyone is happy with this last section. This is what Empire Magazine commented:

“A solid entry from A Quiet Place is enhanced by moving performances from Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn – a surprisingly tender end-of-days story.”

For its part, Entertainment Weekly noted:

“This is not unexplored territory, but it is a rich vein that a good filmmaker can tap into. And Sarnoski does this in a way that makes it seem earned, not exploitative.”

Similarly, IndieWire mentioned:

“While it would be nice to have more moments of that kind of grace, A Quiet Place: Day One offers enough to stand on its own merits within the confines of other people’s stories, dreams, and nightmares. “It makes its own noise.”

At the same time, The Hollywood Reporter has commented:

“It’s not often we get a post-apocalyptic saga that remains so personal, so in touch with human loss, as something that isn’t just forgotten in the next scare, but given room to linger…”

A Quiet Place: Day One arrives today, June 27, to theaters, so it’s only a matter of time before the general public starts sharing their opinion on social media. Considering the current state of Hollywood, it will be interesting to see if this is a commercial success or failure. On related topics, Marvel boss confirms theory about Fantastic Four. Likewise, this is the director and writer of the new Harry Potter series.

Author’s Note:

I liked the first two movies A Quiet Place, but this prequel doesn’t catch my attention. While the reviews paint a positive picture, I don’t think I’ll be going to the movies this time, although this could very well change for me in the coming days.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes