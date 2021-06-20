The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Armenia published on its website the first results of early elections to the parliament of the republic.

According to the interim result, according to the results of the voting, the party of the acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “Civil Contract” is in the lead with 58 percent of the votes. For the bloc of former President Robert Kocharian “Armenia” 22 percent of voters cast their votes.

In addition, the Prosperous Armenia Party of businessman Gagik Tsarukyan has overcome the 5% entry barrier. So far, votes have been counted from 80 out of 2008 polling stations. RIA News…

Earlier it was reported that the turnout in the early elections to the Armenian parliament at the time of the closing of polling stations was 49.4 percent. 1,281,174 people took part in the voting, the most active were residents of Syunik region (60.38 percent).

Extraordinary parliamentary elections in Armenia were held on Sunday, June 20. Recent polls have predicted a struggle between Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (“My Step”) and Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharian (“Armenia”). 23.8 percent of respondents were ready to vote for the block of the current head of government, 24.1 percent for the political strength of the former head of the country.