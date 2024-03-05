Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

The first results from “Super Tuesday”, the main day of the primary elections currently taking place in the United States, are already revealing a promising scenario for the two main names of the Republican and Democratic parties.

Former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), of the Republican Party, and the current President of the USA, Joe Biden, of the Democratic Party, already achieved their first victories this Tuesday (5).

Joe Biden has been successful in several states so far. In North Carolina, a CNN projection indicates the current president's victory in the local Democratic primaries.

In Vermont, despite having a significant defeat in the 2020 primaries, Biden is now celebrating a victory, as indicated by Fox News and for Associated Press (AP). Also according to APBiden has already won the Democratic primary in Virginia.

The current president was also the big winner of the Democratic primaries in the state of Iowa with more than 90% of the votes, as indicated by AP.

On the Republican side, Donald Trump also celebrates triumphs. In Virginia, the AP and the CNN have already projected their victory in the Republican primaries taking place in the state, a result that echoes in North Carolina, where Trump is equally favored by both projections.

The early victories are crucial for Trump, who is seeking to establish a commanding lead in the delegate count over other candidates such as former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, his only rival in the race for the Republican nomination.

The first results are a small thermometer for the strategies of both Biden and Trump. While Biden does not face significant competition within his party, Trump is closely watching victory margins to adjust his focus ahead of the November elections. Both candidates are seeking their parties' presidential nominations, with Biden practically routed in the Democratic Party and Trump being the Republican favorite.

The counting of votes in the other states participating in this “Super Tuesday” is still ongoing. 15 of the 50 states that make up the country are participating in this year's edition, including California and Texas, the largest in the United States.