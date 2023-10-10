The first plane sent by the government for the repatriation of Brazilians who are in Israel should arrive in Tel Aviv this Tuesday morning (10), around 8 am (Brasília time), and will return to Brazil at 12 pm. According to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), 210 people who are traveling or working in the Middle Eastern country will be brought.

The government named the operation “Returning in Peace”. Among the passengers who will be rescued on this first flight are members of a religious caravan who were in Jerusalem and had their flights cancelled.

This first flight is scheduled to arrive in Brasília in the early hours of Wednesday (11). Pastor Bueno Junior, who led the pilgrimage, explained that a bus chartered by the government rescued the pilgrims in the city of Jerusalem and took them to Tel Aviv to be repatriated.

“The pilgrimage ended on Friday and we would return to Brazil on Saturday. In the afternoon we went to the airport and we had two reservations, one with 23 passengers and the other with 13. The company confirmed the boarding of the 13, but canceled that of the other 23, because the flight that would take us did not arrive”, he told the radio CBN.

The group is made up of residents of Araguaína, Palmas and Imperatriz (MA) and Parauapebas (PA).

There are four more flights scheduled for this week, with the second taking off on Monday afternoon (9). This should also arrive in Tel Aviv this Tuesday (10), in the afternoon, returning shortly afterwards and expected to arrive on Wednesday night (11) in Rio de Janeiro with another 210 passengers.

The next flights are scheduled to take off by the weekend. At least 2,200 Brazilians who are in Israel have already asked the government for ransom, with priority given to those who live in Brazil or relatives and were on a trip. In total, the government predicts that at least 15 flights will be needed to rescue all Brazilians.

There is also an appeal for the government to rescue 25 Brazilians who are in the Gaza Strip, in very difficult conditions with no water and electricity supply and a lack of food and supplies. Authorities reported that they are awaiting authorization from the Egyptian government to open a path across the border to rescue Brazilians in the region.

Hamas attacks against Israel have killed around 1,600 people since Saturday (7), including 900 Israelis and 770 Palestinians according to the country’s army.