Related news



Without taking this financial contribution into account, the regional bank recorded in the first quarter the outflow of 101,963 million dollars (92,963 million euros) compared to the 176,437 million dollars (160,864 million euros) in deposits recorded as of last December 31 . And most of these operations are carried out through digital media and ‘online’ channels.

“Deposit activity began to stabilize beginning the week of March 27, 2023 and has remained stable through Friday, April 21, 2023.” This was stated by those responsible for the bank in a note issued this Tuesday, where they also indicated that as of April 21 they recorded deposits for an amount of 102,700 million dollars (93,635 million euros), only 1.7% less than on March 31 of 2023.

Loss of income



On the other hand, the US bank reported that in the first three months of the year it reached a net profit of 269 million dollars (245.3 million euros), 32.9% less than in the same period of 2022. In the same period, First Republic Bank income fell 13.4% year-on-year to 1,209 million dollars (1,102 million euros), including a 19.4% drop in net interest income, which totaled 923 million dollars (841.5 million euros).

“As a result of recent events, the bank is taking actions to strengthen its business and restructure its balance sheet,” the entity said in its statement, referring to efforts to increase insured deposits. Its managers also wanted to reduce the loans it had received from the Federal Reserve Bank and lower loan balances to correspond with less reliance on uninsured deposits.

Through these actions, they added, the FRB intends to reduce the size of its balance sheet, reduce its reliance on short-term borrowing, and address the challenges it continues to face. At the end of the first quarter, its CET1 highest quality core capital ratio stood at 9.32%, compared to 9.17% in the previous quarter and 9.48% in the first quarter of last year.

In addition, the First Republic is also taking steps to reduce its expenses, including significant reductions in executive compensation, the condensation of corporate office space, and the reduction of non-essential projects and activities. It also expects to reduce its workforce of around 7,200 workers by approximately 20-25% in the second quarter.