US bank First Republic was on the ropes in the March banking crisis. In a single quarter, customers withdrew 58% of deposits, 102,000 million dollars (about 92,000 million euros) of the 176,400 million dollars they had in the entity in December 2022. The bank has launched a plan of adjustment that will mean the dismissal of 20% to 25% of the workforce of some 7,200 employees and cuts in the remuneration of its managers.

The San Francisco-based bank was infected by the fall of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. First Republic is the bank that most resembled SVB. He admits that he suffered an “unprecedented” deposit drain. It contained the crisis thanks to the fact that the large US entities, led by JP Morgan, bailed it out with 30,000 million dollars in deposits, with which it ended the quarter with 104,474 million. It also had to look for other ways to reinforce liquidity, including appealing to the Federal Reserve.

The stabilization of the First Republic with this injection of deposits was key so that the financial storm did not continue to spread. The bank has collapsed on the stock market, but has so far avoided the intervention of the entity by the authorities. Now he is trying to get ahead and rebuild his balance sheet and his income statement, although it is too early to claim victory. The cancellation of the dividend and the suppression of the payment of the payment to the preferred shares are signs that the bank continues to be in a very delicate situation.

First Republic’s profits fell 33% in the first quarter to $269 million. His income was also reduced. After knowing the accounts, the shares of First Republic plummet again on the Stock Market outside the usual session hours. The price has sunk 89% since the beginning of February. This Monday, in the hours after the close of the session, they fell again by up to 20% in off-market operations.

In the conference with analysts, in which the executives have not admitted questions, Mike Roffler, CEO of First Republic, has announced a plan to survive, albeit with a smaller size: “First, we are focusing on increasing our deposits. To do this, we focus on insured deposits from new consumers, small businesses, and non-profit organizations,” he said.

“Second, we are working to reduce our loan balances to match our reduced reliance on uninsured deposits. For this we are moderating our loan volumes and focusing on originating loans to sell them in the secondary market”, he added. “With these measures, we intend to reduce the size of our balance sheet, reduce our reliance on short-term borrowing, and address the challenges we continue to face.”

Third, Roffler has announced steps to significantly cut expenses, in line with the goal of reducing balance sheet size. “Current measures include significant reductions in executive pay, the condensation of corporate office space in our markets, and the reduction of non-essential projects and activities,” she explained. “We expect to reduce our workforce size by approximately 20-25% during the second quarter. It will be an incredibly difficult decision to make and we are committed to doing so with respect and care for our colleagues,” she added.

Along with this, the bank is studying “strategic alternatives” that it has not specified and that could include a sale or injection of capital.

The bank ensures that deposit activity began to stabilize from the week of March 27, 2023, and has remained stable until Friday, April 21, 2023. “Total deposits amounted to $102.7 billion as of March 21. April 2023, only 1.7% less than on March 31, 2023”, it indicates. It also acknowledges that its cash position has risen from $34 billion in mid-March to the current $10 billion.

