America lives a wonderful present. Those from the Coapa nest are at the top of the Liga MX as solo leaders, and also with the passage of time they have recovered several of the players along the way that André Jardine did not have in his hands due to injury issues and, in case Besides, the football that those from the capital of the country are playing has not been less, the style of play that they demonstrate day after day is increasingly more striking.
In the end, the obvious cannot be denied, the team from the country’s capital is, by far, the top contender to win the Liga MX title and as always, they are also the most compelled to do so. Although everyone is focused on the present, the club’s board is already plotting the path thinking about the future, where Emilio Azcárraga’s goal is to have the best América of all time before the World Cup and that is why who already works directly on signings.
Saúl Treviño Nájera reports that in the last meeting of owners of the Liga MX clubs, Azcárraga took a huge step forward and closed the club’s first signing for 2024. It is the Atlas goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who would arrive to the team to compete fully for the position with Luis Ángel Malagón. Last summer, it was the owner of América who closed the arrivals of Kevin Álvarez and Julián Quiñones, now he has agreed with Orlegi on the sale of the Colombian goalkeeper.
