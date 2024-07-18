First red card in the European Parliament during the debate on the reconfirmation of Ursula Von der Leyen. The MEP of the far-right party SOS Romania, Diana Iovanovici-Sosaloacăa pro-Russian anti-vax champion, known for wearing a Hannibal Lecter-style muzzle, and already included by Politico.eu in the list of the most “eccentric” newly elected officials, has been removed from the EU Parliament.

While the president of the Renew Europe group, Valerie Hayerasked the President-designate of the European Commission von der Leyen to include abortion in the Charter of European Rights, the Romanian MEP, who sits among the non-attached members, tried to interrupt the speech several times by shouting at Hayer.



Greens with Von Der Leyen. The support of the ecologists will make the yes of the Melonians superfluous from our correspondent MARCO BRESOLIN July 17, 2024

President Roberta Metsola was inflexible: “This is the third time you have interrupted,” she said, “I ask that you be taken out of the Chamber.” The MEP, however, did not stop. “I have the right to speak!” she shouted with the microphone off. Metsola’s response was icy: “I think you have spoken enough,” she told her, reiterating the request to expel her.

Romanian far-right MEP wears muzzle and screams: Expelled from Chamber



She then called on the clerks to act again: “Do I have to say it again?” When the MEP was escorted out of the Chamber, Metsola gave the floor back to Hayer. What happened, the French liberal concluded, “is proof that we must defend the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy throughout Europe.”