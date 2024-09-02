Mexico City.- The Morena and allies faction in the Chamber of Deputies prevailed and this Sunday the first reading of the reform to the Judicial Branch will be given, thus beginning the legislative process for its approval.

Following the meeting of the Political Coordination Board, the president of the organization, Morena member Ricardo Monreal, acknowledged that the opposition voted against, but a weighted vote prevailed.

Monreal said that the opposition (PAN, PRI and MC) voted against publicizing the ruling on judicial reform, but that the majority of Morena and allies imposed their weight in the Jucopo. He announced that the first session will be on Tuesday and that day, the ruling will be discussed and voted on in general, while on Wednesday the vote on the particulars is expected to take place.

Monreal said that it was also approved that in the next two weeks reforms to the National Guard and those relating to indigenous communities will be discussed.

Regarding yesterday’s provisional suspension, he said that the legislative majority believed that it is a “clear interference, a violation of the Constitution and that no Judge or autonomous entity has jurisdiction over the Legislative Branch.” “Three actions were put on the table against the judges for their serious interference in the internal life of the Legislative Branch: impeachment, criminal charges for crimes committed in the administration of justice and a complaint to the Judiciary. “That was raised by Deputy Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, who was invited with the right to speak to the Jucopo, but no agreement was reached. I asked that he withdraw to analyze the three actions in greater depth, but it is up in the air in the majority group. Although it was not agreed, evidently since it was not agreed, it was not voted on either,” said Monreal.