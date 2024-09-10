Mexico City.- Amidst criticism from the Opposition, the Senate gave its first reading to the judicial reform.

Following the first reading, a meeting was held at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the minutes.

In a later session, which is expected to take place this afternoon, the minutes will be discussed, which require a qualified majority to be approved. Before, the Senate approved the indefinite leave of absence of PAN member Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez and his father, the former Governor of Veracruz, Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, assumed his seat.

Furthermore, Senator Daniel Barreda was absent from the session. Meanwhile, MC coordinator Clemente Castañeda accused Barreda of being detained, but the Senate president said he had spoken to him and that was not true.