From: Sophia Lother

AfD candidate Lochner wins the mayoral runoff election in Pirna. The party is providing a mayor for the first time in Germany. The reactions from politics and society.

Pirna – AfD candidate Tim Lochner won the most votes in the first round of the mayoral election in Pirna, Saxony. Now, according to the preliminary results of the runoff election, he is also ahead of his competitors. Lochner received 38.54 percent of the votes and the necessary simple majority. This means that the AfD will most likely be able to appoint a mayor for the first time. This leads to harsh reactions from the other parties.

Tim Lochner (l), the candidate nominated by the AfD for the mayoral election, and Jörg Urban, chairman of the AfD in Saxony, are happy during their party's election party. © Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

Reactions to the mayoral election in Pirna: Greens are dismayed

The state association of the Greens in Saxony said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was “dismayed” by the election results. “We are dismayed by the election of a mayor from a party that the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified as right-wing extremist last week,” said the regional association. “We must now do everything we can to strengthen our coexistence and strengthen trust in our democracy again,” it says continue in the post.

The Left-wing politician Clara Bünger also emphasized on X: “Advent, Advent, democracy is burning. A mayor who ran for the AfD, which was recently classified as “certainly right-wing extremist” in Saxony. All democratic parties must now act together. Civil society in #Pirna needs support.” The Amadeu Antonio Foundation spoke of “Political Realities We Will Never Get Used to.”

After the mayoral runoff election in Pirna: Federal chairmen of the AfD congratulate Lochner

The federal chairmen of the AfD, Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, congratulated Lochner on his election victory on Platform X. Weidel describes the result as “historic” in her posting.

Lochner is a member of the AfD faction in the city council, but is not a party member himself. He runs a carpentry shop. Lochner already ran in the mayoral election in 2017, but clearly failed against the previous incumbent Klaus-Peter Hanke (independent), who did not run again in the current election for reasons of age.

According to the current election results in Pirna, the AfD now occupies two top municipal positions across Germany. The AfD politician won in June Robert Sesselmann in the Thuringian district of Sonneberg a district administrator position for the party for the first time. In addition, in August Hannes Loth was elected as the country's first mayor of a German municipality – in Raguhn-Jeßnitz (Saxony-Anhalt). The AfD had previously tried to push its candidates through in mayoral elections in other cities. So far, however, it has failed at the latest in the second round of voting or in the runoff election. (slo/AFP)