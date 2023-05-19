Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is generating the first reactions in Cannes. The fifth and final installment in the long-running franchise premiered Thursday during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, giving attendees their first look at the farewell to Harrison Ford as the famous adventurous archaeologist, 15 years after he The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull opened the French Riviera festival in 2008.

After Thursday night’s screening, early reactions from critics started pouring in online, and critics seem to agree that Indiana Jones says goodbye in the best way.

Directed by James Mangold (Logan, 3:10 to Yuma), who takes over from franchise filmmaker Steven Spielberg, Dial of Destiny has Ford alongside an international cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge (fleabag) as Jones’ goddaughter, Helena Shaw; Mads Mikkelsen (Star Wars: Rogue One) as former Nazi Jürgen Voller; Antonio Banderas (Uncharted) and Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avengers) as the allies of Indy, Renaldo and Basil; and John Rhys-Davies (in search of the lost ark) returning as Sallah. the last movie of Indiana Jones It will hit theaters on June 30.

Here’s a sample of the early reviews:

https://comicbook.com/movies/news/indiana-jones-and-the-dial-of-destiny-reactions-reviews-cannes-harrison-ford-indy-5/

“Redemption! James Mangold redeems Indiana Jones with Dial of Destiny. A farewell to one of the greatest characters in the history of cinema. Action, laughs, charm…everything that makes it great. Thanks Harrison Ford (and Phoebe Waller Bridge) for the ride.”

Radio Times 4/5: “In a film about the past, it is appropriate that there are some references to previous adventures, but Mangold and his writers do not go overboard with Easter eggs. Still, there’s enough iconography—the whip, the fedora—to make sure you don’t forget you’re watching a movie. Indiana Jones. The last leg may take a serious flight of fancy, but unlike those aliens in The Kingdom of the Crystal Skullsomehow it feels like a suitable trip for Indy. Maybe the movie could have been more edgy, it feels pretty safe, but fans will leave the theater feeling like their old hero had one last great adventure in it.

South China Morning Post 4/5: “Fans of the adventure series are treated to a film packed with characteristic elements of Indy: action, humor, mystery and his old enemy, the Nazis. Director James Mangold, replacing Steven Spielberg, brings the character’s adventures to a satisfying close, while Ford revels in reprising the role for the last time… With a few nods to the past, Dial of Destiny feels like a classic voyage Indymore than Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull from 2008 as it tries to capture the fast-paced spirit of the originals. With authentic emotion woven into the story, it’s not just John Williams’ unmistakable score that hits the right notes.”

The Irish Times 3/5: “Let us ease a concern. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which opened to great anticipation at Cannes, is the best film in the series in 15 years. It’s something of a compliment to say that James Mangold’s film, right up to a gleefully absurd ending, feels like yet another episode in a plain old-fashioned caper… No one with half a brain will compare Dial of Destiny favorably with the first three films. There’s a sense that the project is struggling to hold up under the weight of its history. But Mangold, the director of Logan and 3:10 to Yuma, knows how to keep his foot on the gas.”

total films 4/5: “The film has a nostalgic, old-fashioned feel, an exciting round-the-world journey pitting the intrepid adventurer of Ford against the Nazis once again. It certainly makes up for the extravagant The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull from 2008, with a more realistic story. Well, at least until the last stretch… (no spoilers!)”

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: The only thing I would like is for a streaming platform to have all the movies so I can marathon good old Indy before seeing his latest adventure. Box sets are coming