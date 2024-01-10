Although we will not see many MCU films in 2024, Disney+ users will be able to enjoy several productions created specifically for them. In this way, the first of these finally premiered yesterday, January 9, and it did so in a way that not many expected, since the five episodes of Threw out They are now available. Thus, the first reactions to the new MCU series are already here, and they paint a mixed picture.

At the moment, Threw out It has a rating of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics., while the general public has given it a rating of 73%. These are numbers that many may consider negative, but in reality they are neither bad nor good. This is what Espinof commented on the matter:

“Tired dialogues, a weak script, a fairly worked rhythm… the series is somewhat saved by the action that, although not always present, slightly compensates for the rest.”

For his part, Roger Ebert shows us a different opinion:

“Something here has clicked. Despite its truncated run, it's as if the heart that's been sucked out of the post-'Avengers: Endgame' MCU has slowly returned to the bones of a franchise trying to rebuild itself again.”

Empire Magazine, for its part, manages to find the middle point in the series:

“Although inconsistently paced and lacking in character development, Echo is still an interesting look at a pretty notable hero, with some exciting fights, and the more adult tone is a welcome new direction for the MCU.”

Similarly, Rolling Stones has noted the following:

“It's actually pretty good, and one of the strongest MCU shows overall when it comes to accomplishing what it sets out to do.”

For his part, one of the fans mentioned:

“It wasn't the best show, but it was the worst Marvel has ever made. There's a good show buried somewhere in there. In my opinion, Disney simply couldn't land the plane.”

Similarly, another user commented:

“It's a great series, Maya is very complex and interesting. I am glad that she is not a tortured and self-hating heroine, but a real human being with a variety of feelings.”

Thus, it is clear that Threw out It is not the best series of the moment, but it is a competent work that all MCU fans can appreciate. Along with this, it seems that this production is the beginning of a new path for this universe, one where street heroes, like Daredevil, will be the stars. We can only wait to see the direction Marvel Studios will take with this property. We remind you that the five chapters of Threw out They are now available on Disney+. On related topics, here you can see the first look at the third season of What If…? Likewise, the case of Wolverine is leaked to Deadpool 3

Editor's Note:

I am excited to see Threw out. Although I can't right now due to time issues, I can't wait to see this production. Apparently, it doesn't reach the level of Netflix's Daredevil, but it is a step in the right direction, which many fans wanted to see in action.

