Beetlejuice is one of the most beloved films of the 1980s, so when a sequel was announced, more than 30 years after the first film, many were unsure if this was the right decision. With its release planned for just a few weeks, the first reactions to this feature film have begun to emerge, and It seems like there was nothing to worry about.

Although there are no reviews on Rotten Tomatoes yet, some lucky ones have had the opportunity to see Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ahead of time and have shared their opinions on social media. In general, This first reaction is positive, with the public praising all the actors, but especially Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega.. This is what has been said:

“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE is wickedly funny! Burton pays homage to his first film with references to the past, while expanding his characters and world to create a delightful new story. The entire cast is up to the task and cracks us up. There are plenty of great afterlife scenes, too.”

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE is ghoulishly fun! Burton honors his first film with throwbacks, all while expanding his characters and world to make a delightful new story. The whole cast got the assignment and delivers plenty of laughs. So many great set pieces in the afterlife too pic.twitter.com/ZEMnVsCdDP — Ema Sasic @ Venice (@ema_sasic) August 28, 2024

“I was very surprised to find that Beetlejuice was a total delight. Quirky, weird and very funny?”

Was incredibly surprised to find Beetlejuice Beetlejuice a total delight? Zany and weird and very fun. — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) August 28, 2024

In this way, it is clear that we are facing a sequel that not only satisfies the fans of the first installment, but also presents us with new ideas. We remind you that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit theaters on September 5th. On related topics, here you can see the latest trailer for the film. Likewise, this is the popcorn maker for the film.

Author’s Note:

Although official reviews are still missing, the first reactions of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice positive. Considering it’s been over 30 years since the first film, many expected the sequel to exist solely to make money, but at least it’s fun.

Via: Twitter