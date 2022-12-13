series of The Last of Us It is one of the most anticipated productions of 2023. Although there is still some time to see the adaptation by HBO, it seems that some people have already had the opportunity to see the first episodes. Thus, the first reactions of The Last of Us are already available.

Through her Twitter account, Roxana Hadadi, television critic at Vulture, shared a tweet where she revealed her first reactions of The Last of UsY it seems that the result is positive. This was what he commented:

“The Last of Us took five minutes to completely win me over. Extremely strong energy from BLADE II. I am laughing out loud with delight and overwhelmed with emotional turbulence!”

extremely strong BLADE II energy. I am cackling with delight and overcome with emotional turbulence!! — ✍🏼 roxanne | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) December 12, 2022

It is important to mention that the first tweet was deleted, indicating that his first opinions came out ahead of time. Along with this, at the moment there are no more initial reactions available. Although his relationship with Blade II it’s a bit confusing, it seems that Hadadi has good news for everyone.

series of The Last of Us It will arrive on HBO on January 15, 2023.. On related topics, artificial intelligence creates the story of The Last of Us Part III. Similarly, there is already a release date for The Last of Us Part II on PC.

Editor’s Note:

As expected, the series of The Last of Us It looks like it will be a success. While Hadadi’s statements are somewhat confusing, they paint a positive picture that many will surely echo once this production is available next year.

