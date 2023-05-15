The first impressions of “Fast and Furious 10”, or “Fast X”, a new film of the franchise of race cars, which is directed by louis leterrier. After its recent premiere in Italy, a character has caught the attention of fans, who applaud his participation. It is about the villain played by the American actor Jason Momoa.

It should be noted that it has been confirmed that the saga will have two more films, which means that there are still a few years left to enjoy new productions. Although, throughout the feature films, artists such as Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno and Charlize Theronnow we tell you what the fans are saying about the appearance of Momoa.

Fans react to Dante Reyes

“‘Fast X’ is a visual spectacle with some truly incredible stunts, but what Jason Momoa brings to the film as Dante is magic!”, “‘Fast X’ is by Jason Momoa and his evil character, Dante Reyes. Fierce and outlandish”“‘Fast X’ gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and the number one reason is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante as F&F’s version of The Joker. He’s a light-hearted psychopath, and he’s charming”, they are some of the comments that fans wrote on Twitter.

When does “Fast and Furious 10” premiere in Peru?

“Fast X” arrives in Peruvian theaters This Thursday, May 18, 2023. If you want to separate your seat, you can already buy your tickets in advance. It should be noted that the tape lasts 141 minutes.

“Fast and Furious 10”: cast

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes (villain)

Alan Ritchson as Aimes

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Sung Kang as Han Lue

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Ludacris as Tej Parker

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto.

