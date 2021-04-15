The head of government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta charged against the president’s decision Alberto Fernandez of suspending face-to-face classes at the AMBA for two weeks. “We are going to do everything in our power so that the boys go to school on Monday. I ask the President if we can meet today, this afternoon, ”the Buenos Aires Executive surprised during his speech in front of the press in which he also announced that he will appeal to the Supreme Court to defend the autonomy of the City.

In the Casa Rosada, where the head of state returned after 12 days of isolation after being infected with covid-19, they wasted no time to answer him. “Alberto’s secretary does not take audiences on television”, They ironized near the president before Clarín’s query.

In government, however, they did not give up the possibility of a meeting between the President and the Head of Government. “If it exists, we will evaluate it,” they indicated in Balcarce 50, regarding a possible formal request. Until 2:30 p.m., the City had not yet contacted the national Executive.

In the presidential communication team, they maintained that they had not even been able to see Rodríguez Larreta’s announcement in which there were numerous allusions to the presidential message on Wednesday, such as the supposed “relaxation” of the health system. “We do not get carried away by anecdotes or comments ”, provoked the head of Government regarding the morning statements of the President about the exchange of masks between the boys who attended classes.

In Ciudad they recognized that so far there was no official communication, but still They did not confirm if there will be a protocol order from the Head of Government to the Presidency. “It will be tried by all means,” they warned in the City.

Horacio Rodriguez Larreta and Alberto Fernández

Despite the short circuits, there are oiled ties between the two administrations. The Secretary General of the Presidency Julio Vitobello, who manages Fernández’s agenda, has an excellent relationship with the Buenos Aires deputy head of government Diego Santilli.

The Chief of Cabinet Santiago Cafiero he also maintains a direct line with his peer in the City, Felipe Miguel. The pejotista porteño Juan Manuel Olmos, the President’s chief adviser, also maintains a more than fluid link with the City authorities.

Rodríguez Larreta not only protested the closure of schools. He also questioned the decision to turn to federal security and defense forces to enforce the restrictions and provide health care without questioning the City. “As for me, I will preserve the health of all Argentine women. Especially from the Argentines who live in the City, which is the Capital of all Argentines, ”said the head of state in his recorded speech on Wednesday.

The relationship between the two administrations – which reached its climax on July 9, when the President referred to Rodríguez Larreta as “my friend Horacio”, Which caused the resentment of a sector of the ruling party – it finally cracked with the removal of the co-participation. The rapprochement in the midst of the increase in infections – the solidarity for the stones to the president, the President’s illness and the telephone conversation to coordinate actions – was interrupted on Wednesday.

In government They insist that Rodríguez Larreta did not oversee the restrictions imposed last week and changed the rules of the game on the opening of gastronomic establishments.

