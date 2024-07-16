Latvia’s debut

In the last round two weeks ago, the WRC returned to Poland for the first time since 2017, with the final victory of Kalle Rovanperä called last minute by Toyota to replace the injured Sébastien Ogier, involved in a road accident during reconnaissance. Fully recovered in recent days, the eight-time French world champion will return to the wheel of the GR Yaris for a particularly important event after the officialization of this year’s calendar: For the first time in WRC history, the category will land in Latvia.

New dirt tracks

A nation promoted as a guest of the ERC at the World Rally Championship, and which is also a candidate for one of the most spectacular and tough events of the entire season, with its dirt tracksThere will be five stages broadcast from Thursday 18th to Sunday 21st July on Sky Sports Max (or streaming on NOW Tv), with the only exception being Friday. Alternatively, all the tests (20 in total) can still be followed on Rally.tvofficial WRC channel, upon subscription.

Rally Latvia 2024: Schedule and TV times