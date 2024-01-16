The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón (right), and the former socialist president, Ximo Puig (left), attend in the presence of Pablo Broseta, at the floral tribute on Blasco Ibáñez Avenue in Valencia, where Manuel Broseta was murdered, minutes before of the award ceremony at the Palau de la Generalitat. Biel Aliño (EFE)

The president of the Valencian Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has shown his first public disagreement with his first vice president, Vicente Barrera, of Vox, due to a message that the far-right politician sent this Monday through your X account (formerly Twitter) criticizing Ximo Puig, the former socialist Valencian president. It was on the occasion of the morning tribute paid to the former Valencian politician of the UCD and professor of Commercial Law Manuel Broseta, murdered by ETA with a shot to the back of the head in 1992. Barrera wrote: “You have to have courage, @ximopuig, to become the protagonist this morning of the act of remembrance for Manuel Broseta, murdered by ETA, while your party, the PSOE, hands Spain over to Otegui and the rest of the gang. Why didn't you tell them on Saturday in Bilbao? Shame and hypocrisy.”

Mazón responded to journalists this Tuesday that he does not share the words of his vice president and stressed that they were issued through a personal and non-institutional medium. He was pleased with the attendance of the general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE, he assured. “Not only do I not agree, but I do not share this vision,” stated the president, who recalled that Puig's presence was also important. “express wish” of Manuel Broseta's children.

In fact, Pablo Broseta, one of the three children of the murdered man and now a regional deputy of the PP, answered the same Monday to Barrera also for X: “As the son of the honoree I can only confirm that a majority has NOT understood anything. The photo was not searched by XP [Ximo Puig] not even by CM [Carlos Mazón]. This is an image that many of us should demand and claim, a reflection of agreement and consensus. I APPRECIATE the presence and message of both of them. Thank you PRESIDENTS!”

Carmen Ordóñez, president of the Collective of Victims of Terrorism (Covite) and brother of the PP politician, Gregorio Ordóñez, who was murdered in 1995, entered the controversy this Tuesday. In her X account she said: Vicente @BarreraSimoa government has never collaborated so much in this community with all the VT associations that since it arrived @ximopuig. I know this because I spoke to him when he was newly appointed and since then the collaboration has only grown. Hug!”.

In his eight years as president, Ximo Puig has given coverage and institutional relevance to the Coexistence Award of the Professor Manuel Broseta Foundation, he has maintained a very fluid relationship with the family and has participated in the annual offering of flowers at the place where he was murdered. This Monday he did it too, just before the ceremony for the 32nd edition of the award that went this year to documentary filmmaker Iñaki Arteta, director of films such as Against impunity.

This has been the first public disagreement between Mazón and Barrera, after the political agreement between the Valencian PP and Vox, the first reached after the elections of May 28 by virtue of which they now govern in collaboration in the Valencian Community.