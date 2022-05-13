Hermosillo, Sonora.- A 26-year-old young man has become the first person prosecuted under the Olympia Act in Sonora when denounced even by three former high school classmates of digitally disseminating content that violated the privacy of the three women.

Agents from the Ministerial Agency for Criminal Investigation (AMIC) and the State Public Security Police (PESP) executed the arrest warrant for Luis “N”.

The defendant used various nicknames to camouflage himself and get the exchange of “packs” with various users.

Last May 11 was linked to process since the judge validated the evidence provided by the complainants.

It is known that the three victims of this crime were companions of the accused and one of them even had a brief romantic relationship with him.

The process began on March 2 by the Sonora State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE), which in turn issued an investigation order to the Ministerial Criminal Investigation Agency (AMIC).

As part of the investigation, the agents conducted interviews with witnesses and the victims, managing to identify with photographs the alleged person responsible for the dissemination of this material on the Internet.

The process continued with the request for an arrest warrant with the technique of search investigationwhich was approved.

During the search they were seized electronic devices owned by the defendantwith the purpose of being analyzed by the personnel of Expert Services, Cyber ​​intelligence and telephony.

The Olympia Law in the state of Sonora establishes:

commits the crime of violation of sexual intimacywho by any means exposes, distributes, disseminates, exhibits, reproduces, transmits, markets, offers, publishes, exchanges, shares, videorecords, audiorecords, photographs, films or produces, images, audios or videos of sexual, erotic or pornographic content of a person real or altered, whether printed, recorded or digital without the consent of the victim

For these charges, the defendant Luis “N” could be imposed a sentence of 4 to 6 years in prison and from 150 to 300 Measurement and Update Units.

