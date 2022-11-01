First prognosis there – Social Democrats strongest force

Home page politics

Denmark is experiencing snap elections on Tuesday. A close race and an unusual personnel constellation is looming. The news ticker.

Update from November 1, 8:32 p.m.: Despite the first published forecasts, the political future in Denmark seems to be still open for the time being. As the public broadcaster DR writes, the tension in the parties after the forecast was published was just as great as before. It now depends on who can win over the moderates around Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Denmark election: First forecast – Social Democrats strongest force

Updated November 1st. 8 p.m.: The polling stations close their doors and the first results of the exit poll survey by the TV stations DR and TV2 are available. Accordingly, the centre-left bloc around the Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen would have 85 seats in the Danish parliament. However, 90 seats are needed for a majority. The centre-right bloc around the liberal-conservative party Venstre, which has so far been in the opposition, also clearly missed out on a majority with 73 seats.

As was already suspected, everything now seems to depend on the newly founded party “Moderaterne” of former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. This currently has 17 seats and could thus help both blocks to a majority. It is therefore open whether Frederiksen can continue to govern.

bucks: center-left block moderates center-right block Exit poll (8 p.m.) 85 seats 17 seats 73 seats

90 seats are required for a majority; Source: DR

Denmark election: eligible voters are waiting for the first results

Update from November 1st, 7:45 p.m.: The results of the exit poll for the Denmark election are expected around 8 p.m. These will give a first indication of the election results. However, as a close result is expected in the parliamentary elections, Danish voters will probably have to be patient. A provisional final result is only expected in the late evening or early morning hours. Every vote could ultimately be crucial.

Incumbent Mette Frederiksen from the Social Democrats on election night in Copenhagen. © TIM KILDEBORG JENSEN/AFP

Update from November 1st, 7:00 p.m.: The race to move into Christiansborg Palace is on the home stretch. Danish voters have just under an hour to cast their votes in the parliamentary elections. The Danish television broadcaster DR1 expects that shortly before 8 p.m. there could still be queues in front of the polling stations.

Eligible voters who are in a queue by 8 p.m. should definitely still be able to cast their vote. The results of the exit poll are expected shortly after the polls close. Then the Danes get a first impression of who might have prevailed in the election.

Election in Denmark: First figures on voter turnout

Update from November 1, 5:56 p.m.: According to the current status, the turnout in the parliamentary elections in Denmark is apparently behind the turnout in the last election in 2019. This is reported by the Danish portal dr.dk A poll by the Ritzau news agency at 4 p.m. showed a turnout of 53.2 percent. Three years ago, a survey at the same time revealed a turnout of 62.8 percent. In 2019, however, the choice fell on a public holiday. That could reduce the meaningfulness of the figures. Eligible voters could therefore have sought their way to the polls earlier in 2019.

Parliamentary elections in Denmark: tight race for the post of prime minister

Update from November 1, 4:55 p.m.: The more than four million eligible voters in Denmark still have just under three hours to cast their vote in the 2022 general election. Polling stations close at 8 p.m. A first forecast is expected shortly thereafter. Many of those entitled to vote had apparently not yet decided where they would put their cross shortly before the ballot.

So far, the camps in Germany’s northernmost neighboring country have essentially been divided into two blocs: a red center-left coalition led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s Social Democrats and a blue center-right coalition led by the liberal-conservative party Venstre. However, former Venstre boss Lars Løkke Rasmussen – prime minister from 2009 to 2011 and 2015 to 2019 – has founded a new party in the political center: the moderates. This should now stir up politics.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen casting her vote on Tuesday. © JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP

Denmark election: Frederiksen challenger expects narrow result

Update from November 1, 12:29 p.m: Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was the first of the 14 party leaders to Parliamentary elections in Denmark cast their vote. She hopes for broad cooperation across the political center, affirmed the social democrat in front of a polling station near Copenhagen.

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs Inger Støjberg and ex-Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen also put their crosses early. “I think it’s going to be tight,” Løkke said to the expected narrow majorities.

Denmark election: First results expected from 9.30 p.m. on election day

Lars Løkke Rasmussen, ex-Prime Minister of Denmark, and his wife cast their votes in Copenhagen. © Martin Sylvest/AFP

Update from November 1st, 10:17 am: The first results of the 2022 Denmark election are expected around 9:30 p.m. The polling stations in Germany’s northern neighbor opened at 8 a.m. this Tuesday and should remain open until 8 p.m.

Prime Minister Frederiksen called the election after a scandal surrounding the culling of millions of farmed mink (see info box) to contain Corona had come under criticism.

Denmark’s mink scandal – now even a reason for new elections At the height of the corona pandemic in autumn 2020, the Danish government had millions of mink killed – without any legal basis, as it later turned out. In June 2022, an independent commission sharply criticized the Prime Minister and parts of her government in a report. Frederiksen was “grossly misleading”. The government’s justification for the mass slaughter in 2020 was that the coronavirus had mutated in the animals and had spread to humans. Unpleasant for Frederiksen’s government: the misery seemed to have no end for a long time. Some of the culled animals were not buried deep enough, and carcasses resurfaced. According to the report by the “Mink Commission”, the Radical Venstre had called for a new election resolution by the start of parliamentary work in October at the latest. Frederiksen’s Food Minister Mogen Jensen resigned in November 2020.

Update from November 1, 7:55 a.m: The political landscape in Denmark is currently more fragmented than ever. The polling stations will open at eight o’clock this Tuesday. Polls say for the early parliamentary elections in Denmark a Head to head race between the Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and an alliance of right-wing and ultra-right-wing parties.

preliminary report: Copenhagen – Denmark will elect a new parliament on Tuesday (November 1). And according to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the country will have a government with a broad majority in the political center. For three and a half years, Frederiksen led a minority government tolerated by the left. Now the poll leader wants to put her power on a new footing.

But the conservative opposition doesn’t want to take part – and Frederiksen’s predecessor, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, could end up outdoing all the others with a new party after a meteoric rise in the latest polls. The election takes place under conditions that are unusual for Denmark: The issue of migration hardly plays a role. In return, several party start-ups are mixing up the election tableau.

Denmark election: Frederiksen had to bow to left demands – and is now sending new signals

Frederiksen actually had until June 2023 to call an election. But she had to bow to an ultimatum from the left-liberal supporter party Radikale Venstre. The reason was a scandal about the mass killing of millions of mink during the corona pandemic. When she announced the election date at the beginning of October, the 44-year-old had a surprise in store: the call for cooperation beyond the traditional left-right block formation.

With her announcement, Frederiksen also gave a signal in the direction of her previous left camp, as explained by political scientist Kasper Møller Hansen from the University of Copenhagen. “She tells her friends in the red block that she is not ready to accept all their demands.”

This time, 14 parties – three more than in 2019 – are struggling to make the leap over the low two percent hurdle and thus into the Danish parliament in Copenhagen. This is partly because Danish leaders have a habit of simply founding a new party when they fall out with their old one. One of these start-ups could now also whirl the situation upside down.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen as kingmaker in Denmark? Ex-Prime Minister messes up polls

The decisive man could sit right in the middle: Lars Løkke Rasmussen was Frederiksen’s predecessor as prime minister. Now he has experienced a meteoric rise in the polls with his party “Moderaterne”. About a month ago, its moderates were still just above the two percent hurdle, then the values ​​shot up. Recently, the new party was more than eleven percent – and thus not far behind Løkke’s former party Venstre. Løkke had already expressed the idea of ​​​​cross-block cooperation before the 2019 election.

It looks like no camp without Løkke will get a majority of 90 of the 179 seats. “Lars Løkke will be the great kingmaker if there is a possible blue majority,” political scientist Kasper Møller Hansen from the University of Copenhagen told dpa. “Blue” also stands for the right-wing camp in Denmark.

At 44, Frederiksen is one of the youngest heads of government in Europe. She has led Denmark since 2019 with a minority government made up entirely of Social Democrats. She relies on the image of the strong stateswoman, on whom her compatriots can rely in crises. (dpa/fn)