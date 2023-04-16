Adriano Carvalho Ribeiro, son of ex Inter Adriano, has signed his first professional contract with Serrano

Adriano Jr officially begins his professional career. The Emperor’s son, a former Inter striker, signed his first contract with Serrano, the Brazilian club from Petropolis, a stone’s throw from Rio de Janeiro.

Adriano Carvalho Ribeiro grew up in the club also famous for being Garrincha’s first professional club and is now ready to take off.

Arrived in 2022, after his experiences in the youth teams of Gremio and Boavista in Rio, Adriano Jr scored 20 goals in 27 games.

“This moment represents the fulfillment of a dream. The way I was welcomed and evolved as an athlete and person was the big differentiator to signing with Serrano” said Adriano Jr.

“Congratulations my son, I am very proud of you. May God accompany you on this new path”.

