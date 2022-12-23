Home page World

Catherine Reikowski

Spain, Madrid: Perla from Peru stands with her son and daughter with her tenth ticket winning number 05490 of the top prize of the “Gordo”, number 05490, in the 2022 Christmas lottery drawing in the Royal Theater of Madrid. © Eduardo Parra/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

El Gordo, the Spanish Christmas lottery, brings in €2.52 billion among many winners. A main prize ticket was also sold on Mallorca.

Update from December 22, 3:09 p.m.: An elderly lady can also look forward to the main prize in Spain’s “El Gordo” Christmas lottery. It comes from A Coruña in Galicia and bears the name of Paraguay’s capital: Asunción.

Asunción, a lucky winner of the “El Gordo” Christmas lottery with the winning ticket number 05490 of the top prize, celebrates her luck. © M. Dylan/EUROPA PRESS/dpa-Bildfunk

180 of each ticket number will be sold for “El Gordo”. However, it is common to buy a ‘tenth’ ticket for €20 – in which case the total prize money for that ticket number is just divided by 10, not 180. To buy the ticket number for yourself, you have to spend €200. The total of 180 tickets with the number of the main prize of the “Gordo” were sold in 20 different lottery offices across the country, as reported by Spanish media.

El Gordo also selects winners in Mallorca

Update from December 22, 2:54 p.m: The “thick” main prize of the Spanish Christmas lottery “El Gordo” is said to have hit a winner on Mallorca. According to Mallorca Magazine more than 46 million euros were spent on tickets this year on the Balearic Islands alone – Palma last secured a main prize in 2018.

As in all other regions of Spain, it is also common on Mallorca to form syndicates with others and then dress the draw together in a bar, where you can cheer together.

How does the Spanish Christmas Lottery work? All information about “El Gordo” can be found here.

El Gordo: Third prize in the Spanish Christmas lottery is also up for grabs

Update from 12/22, 12:42 p.m: The third prize in Spain’s El Gordo Christmas lottery has also been raffled off: Tercer premio, and with it 500,000 euros (50,000 per tenth ticket) will mostly go to Madrid. That reports Costa news. With that, the main awards at the Teatro Real in Madrid have been drawn and the excitement in the country is sinking again.

El Gordo also turns Spanish lottery kiosks into winners

Update from 12/22, 12:14 p.m: After the drawing of the main prize, the whole country celebrates with them: The sellers of the winning tickets have already provided bottles of champagne to celebrate their share of the win. And the press is there too: Anyone who has sold a winning ticket has a good chance of ending up in the Spanish media with their own lottery shop.

Win at El Gordo: kiosk seller celebrates in Madrid that the main prize was sold in her shop. © OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

El Gordo winner sits at Teatro Real in Madrid – and suffers “little panic attack”

Update from December 22, 11:55 a.m: Incredible coincidence at El Gordo, Spain’s Christmas lottery: One of the winners of “El Gordo” was sitting in the audience at the Teatro Real in Madrid. But she is not the only winner of the four million euros promised by the ticket with the number of the main prize. A total of 180 pieces of each lot number will be sold. However, it is common to buy a “tenth ticket” for 20 euros – that would mean a prize of 400,000 euros.

how Costa news writes that the woman suffered a “minor panic attack”, but is doing well. A total of 2.52 billion euros will be distributed among the Spaniards. However, because each ticket number is sold ten times, the profits are very widely spread across the country. And the thrill is huge.

El Gordo, “the fat one” has fallen: The main prize in Spain’s Christmas lottery has been drawn

Update from 12/22, 11:43 a.m: The grand prize has fallen! “El Gordo”, “the fat one” is known: All owners of the Lot number 05490 (no guarantee) are allowed to cheer. Four million euros will be divided between ten main winners – they will receive 400,000 euros. how Costa news reported, the main prize is more widely spread across the country than it has been for a long time. Most of the lots were therefore sold in Asturias, others in Ciudad Real and Albacete (Castilla La Mancha).

Christmas lottery El Gordo brings the first big wins

Update from 22.12., 11.07 a.m: In the first few hours of the Christmas lottery, it was mainly smaller prizes that were drawn, such as the Ippen.Media news portal Costa news reported. Around 10.30 a.m. the first major prizes were drawn: a prize of 60,000 euros, which was divided among ten winners.

And the second highest prize has already been drawn: 1.25 million – divided into ten prizes of 125,000 euros each have already been raffled. And the Spaniards in front of the television always find out directly where the tickets were sold. The second-highest price (segundo premio) was therefore mainly sold in Bilbao (Basque Country) and Girona (Catalonia). Although ticket sales had been going on for months, many had bought tickets at the last minute.

Spain’s Christmas lottery “El Gordo” has started

First report from December 22, 11:07 a.m:

Madrid (Spain) – Spain and its “El Gordo” Christmas lottery: like every year, the whole country is rooting for the , with millions sitting in front of the television with their lottery ticket in hand. Like cookies or punch elsewhere in Spain, the lottery spectacle is a tradition in Spain. the The annual drawing of the lucky numbers began promptly at 9:00 a.m.

The draw itself is a big show that guarantees thrills: In the venerable Teatro Real opera house in Madrid, students from the San Ildefonso boarding school sing the results. The ceremony lasts up to four hours, as many smaller prizes are also drawn. The main prize, called “El Gordo” (the fat one), is four million euros for a whole ticket. It is paid out 180 times as each of the 100,000 ticket numbers is sold the same number of times.

El Gordo, Spain’s Christmas lottery: 2.52 billion euros are distributed

A total of 2.52 billion euros are waiting for winners on Thursday. Most tickets are sold in Spain, but more and more foreigners are participating online. In 2021, three Germans were among the winners of “El Gordo”.

El Gordo, the Spanish Christmas lottery, has the whole country cheering: Here a man in front of a lottery kiosk on Thursday morning. © Paul White/AP/dpa-Bildfunk

Established in Cádiz in 1812, the lottery is considered the oldest in the world and also the largest due to the total amount played. However, the individual winnings are not as dizzyingly high as in some other lotteries, but there are a lot of winners.

El Gordo: Selling tickets for the Christmas lottery from July

In Spain, the Christmas lottery is a huge event: Even people who are not otherwise interested in gambling often buy a ticket for the El Gordo Christmas lottery, a so-called décimo, a tenth ticket, for 20 euros from July. An audience of millions follows the draw live in front of the television.

There are two lottery drums. In the first, larger drum there are 100,000 wooden balls with the ticket numbers, in the second smaller 1807 wooden balls with the winnings. During the draw, two balls from both drums fall into a glass bowl at the same time. (dpa/kat)