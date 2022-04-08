Home page World

Michael López-Alegría is Chief Astronaut at Axiom Space and commander of the Ax-1 mission. © -/Axiom Space/dpa

Cape Caneveral is a steep climb. There a space capsule was launched into space. On board: four participants of the “Ax-1” mission.

Cape Canaveral – The first private mission to the International Space Station ISS has started. The four participants in the “Ax-1” mission took off from Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida on Friday using a “Falcon 9” rocket in a “Crew Dragon” space capsule, as live images showed.

On Saturday, the first all-private crew – consisting of Spanish-American astronaut Michael López-Alegría, US entrepreneur Larry Connor, Israeli entrepreneur and pilot Eytan Stibbe and Canadian investor Mark Pathy – was expected at the ISS.

The whole thing is organized by the private space company Axiom in cooperation with the US space agency Nasa and Elon Musk’s company SpaceX. The four Axiom planes are to remain on the ISS for around a week and carry out scientific experiments there. dpa