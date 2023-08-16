The complete season on August 17th. The novelty of the year, the In Season Tournament, includes four meetings for all 30 teams: it starts on November 3 with Milwaukee-Knicks and Denver-Dallas

Just a few more hours of patience: the NBA regular season calendar will be announced in a couple of days, Thursday 17 August. In the meantime we can be satisfied with that of theIn Season Tournament, the seasonal novelty, and previews of the program for the first night of matches, that of 24 October, and the Christmas binge. Not much…

THE CALENDAR — The In Season Tournament includes 4 matches scheduled for each of the 30 NBA teams, to be played on the four Fridays of November (3, 10, 17 and 24) and on the three Tuesdays (14, 21 and 28, the 7 it will be played because Election day) with a double value, therefore, within the regular season. The two cartel games, those that will have ESPN live, which will be staged on the day the competition kicks off, precisely November 3, will be Milwaukee-New York Knicks and Denver-Dallas.

TOURNAMENT FORMULA — The first edition of this competition, a kind of early season cup, designed to make the start of the regular season more exciting during the NFL football season, an uncomfortable competitor for the NBA world, will culminate in the Final Four in Las Vegas scheduled from 7 to 9 December. The races valid for this tournament will begin on November 3 and will continue throughout that month, on Tuesdays and Fridays. The 30 teams were divided into 6 groups of 5 each, keeping the Conference, East and West divided. Each team will play against each of its opponents for 4 games, 2 at home and the same number away, during the regular season, the matches valid for the cup will never be scheduled on the second evening of consecutive commitments. The knockout phase will begin on 4 December: the quarter-finals will be played with the 6 winners of the groups plus two wild cards as protagonists, the best runners-up, always keeping the division between the Conference good on the draw. The grand final will be the only match that will not count as a result for the regular season. At the end of the In Season Tournament, an MVP will be proclaimed, an ideal quintet will be elected and each player on the winning team will be awarded half a million dollars.

THE GROUPS — East Group A: Philadelphia, Cleveland, Atlanta, Indiana, Detroit. Group B: Milwaukee, New York, Miami, Washington, Charlotte. Group C: Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Orlando. West Group A: Memphis, Phoenix, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah, Portland. Group B: Denver, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston. Group C: Sacramento, Golden State, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, San Antonio.

OPENING NIGHT — Even more is known, however. It is known that the season will start on October 24 with two very strong matches: Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State-Phoenix Suns. The aristocracy of the Western Conference. Jokic and the reigning champions – on the night of the delivery of the rings – against LeBron and the most successful franchise in a rematch of the last Conference final. And Chris Paul against his past: as Curry's squire as a rookie with the Dubs champions in 2022 facing Durant, Booker and new signing Sun Bradley Beal who took his place in Arizona. As a trailer it's not bad at all…

CHRISTMAS MENU — As well as the five Christmas courses: New York Knicks-Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets-Golden State. In short, the reborn Knicks at the Garden with Brunson leading the pack against Antetokounmpo's Bucks, looking for revenge after the premature exit from the past playoffs and the injury that jeopardized their participation in the World Cup for Greece as a starter, then a visit to South Beach with the curiosity to understand in the meantime if Dame Lillard has arrived in those parts to keep Jimmy Butler company, with the 76ers who at the moment are more for a carnival than for Christmas, with the Harden versus Morey and Embiid saga which has just removed references to Philly from the Twitter profile. Lakers-Celtics is the classic, like Real Madrid-Barcelona in football, Doncic in Phoenix winks at the European public if after a certain time of night he will still be able to keep his eyes open. Finally the Joker vs. Steph in Colorado. As a Christmas present, the feast of NBA basketball does not bode badly.

WEMBY AND THE REVENGE — Victor Wembanyama, the first pick of the 2023 Draft, the French giant chosen by the San Antonio Spurs, will make his NBA debut on October 25 in the city of the Alamo in the Texan derby with Dallas, against Irving and Doncic. The rematch of Game 7 of the Eastern conference playoff finals between Boston and Miami will be played at the Greens' home on October 27. In short, the script is more than apt…