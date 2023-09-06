In case some of you are unaware, the latest Studio Ghibli movie called de The Boy and The Heron, which has not had as much marketing compared to other works of the study. And now, it has been making a lot of noise around its theatrical release in the west, so it is playing at several major film festivals around the world.

During the toronto film festival A new trailer has been released after the full tape was broadcast, which people liked because the animation continues to maintain the origins of its creators. The best thing is that the founder of the company, hayao miyazaki, is primarily responsible for its script and conception.

Here you can see it:

The initial plot tells us about a boy named Mahito who longs for his mother to enter a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end and life finds a new beginning, or at least that is what I am told in texts. Also in the musical part, a collaborator of this study returns, Joe Hisaishi

As for the release date, it is said that the next December 8 to theaters. There is no talk of Latin America, but it is likely that it will arrive simultaneously.

Via: hollywood reporter

Editor’s note: I am excited that they continue to launch this type of classic animation projects, because even the Japanese themselves already want to put 3D in their works, proof of this is the latest Dragon Ball film. I hope they bring this movie to Mexico.