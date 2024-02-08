Since the universe of movies Sonic The Hedgehog has taken shape, other derivative projects have been confirmed, and one of them is precisely the official series of the character Knuckleswho will live adventures in Green Hill now that he has made friends with the blue hedgehog and the two-tailed fox. However, not much has been said since its reveal, but that has changed today, since the first trailer for it is already here, complete with its release date on Paramount+.

Although it was expected that this preview would be revealed during the Super Bowl this weekend, Paramount has surprised us today. In the trailer we can see Knuckles embark on his own adventure against a new villain for this new Sonic universe. Along with this, it has been confirmed at the same time that Its release date will be next April 26 on Paramount+.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of the series:

“He is a short-beaked, anthropomorphic red echidna who is Sonic's former rival and close friend. He is determined and serious, but sometimes gullible. He has the ability to slide and climb walls, and is a powerful fighter with pointed hands.”

It is worth mentioning that The series will have six episodes in total, and will feature the return of Idris Elba in the original voice in English.. Along with this, we can have a couple of scenes with Sonic and Tails, and the villain this time will be played by Rory McCann, best known for his role as Sandor Clegane in game of Thrones. Remember, the series of Knuckles It will premiere next April 26 on Paramount+.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: As this series takes place before the third hedgehog movie, it makes sense that its premiere takes place on these dates before the middle of the year. If the quality of the films is maintained, it is possible that in the end it will be a most entertaining show.