It is no surprise to anyone that the attacks during this first presidential debate They will be against Claudia Sheinbaum, the candidate of the “Let's Keep Making History” coalition and this has to do with the fact that the exit polls place her as the leader in this election, therefore, she is the rival to beat.

In this vein, the campaign Xochitl Galvezcandidate of the “Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México” coalition, made up of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), and National Action (PAN), has taken a position of direct confrontation against Claudia Sheinbaum.

Therefore, through his social networks and prior to the first presidential debate, Xóchitl Gálvez asked his followers to question Claudia Sheinbaumfor which, he requested that they write to him what are the questions you want me to ask Claudia Sheinbaum?, this during the first presidential debate.

Followers respond

Although Xóchitl Gálvez's proposal had a good response and several did decide to share specific questions, such as asking him: How will education be improved with a program that excluded mathematics?, the majority of people asked him to dedicate himself to sharing his proposals .

And the debate format provides very little time to the candidate, so the followers of Xóchitl Gálvez consider that it is a waste of time to use those minutes to question Claudia Sheinbaum instead of presenting their proposals, which is what many are interested in.

However, there were those who also stated that the idea of ​​a debate is, precisely, the contrast of ideas, proposals and knowing how the presidential candidate would approach the problems, to exercise an informed vote, based on the ideas that each an external one.