Today after the first Presidential Debate, great opinion leaders, such as Jesús Silva Herzog, Bernardo Gómez, Lorenzo Cordova, Denisse Dresser, Silva Herzog and Lorena Becerra They offered their opinion on the response of each of the candidates; Claudia Sheinbaum, Xóchitl Gálvez and Jorge Álvarez Máynez.

Hosted by Carlos Loret de Mola, the panel was held in a virtual edition for the Latinus program, after the end of the Presidential Debate where the central question to open the opinion was “Who won the debate?”

In an overview, Lorenzo Cordova He explained that for him there were different ways of appreciating the debate. From the stuffy part of it, the lightness and lack of depth with which the issues were addressed and the way in which the candidates dealt with the different accusations to which they were subjected. Likewise, he assured that he does not believe that there was any winner, However, I highlight The way that Claudia Sheinbaum defended herself.

For his part DEnisse Dresser, I consider that Claudia Sheinbaum, was the one who won, but in a rushed way, since he was the one who arrived in a disciplined way to “lying, evading, not answering questions, mimicking the president's narrative and using the same words.”

He considered that the modernist was very bold to respond, because he used all his resources to come out on top in the presidential debate, just as the president has done when questioned. Regarding Xóchil, he said that he saw her as very nervous and not very disordered in the management of her duties and assured that she could have made better use of the unfavorable situation that the country faces in terms of education, health and other issues that were discussed.

Leopoldo Gomez mentioned that the participation of Claudia Sheinbaum He was not so brilliant, since he did not strike hard during the debate, despite the fact that the topics to be discussed gave the opportunity to be exploited. Although his first block was not the best, he considered that in the next two he showed more entry and added that he also noticed that he was bold to ignore all the accusations he received.

When generalizing, he explained that this debate was not very memorable, tiring and only leaves as a memory the technical failures and the Maynez's frozen smile. However, he considered that it was a good result for Claudia Sheinbaum.

When you speak, Jesus Silva Herzog, considered that Claudia Sheinbaum won, because she was calm at all times and knew how to respond well to all the accusations. “He had no mistakes, he entered with great poise. He gave a class on how to escape worries. The profile of a woman who governed Mexico City against Gálvez, who was a very inexperienced woman, was very contrasting. Claudia was disciplined, stiff and Gálvez did not have the freshness that was expected, nor did we see her with the anger that certain issues deserved in a complaint. “That must be faced with a lot of indignation and not reading a piece of paper, Xóchitl Gálvez hurt herself.”

By making use of space, Lorena Becerra, considered that far from the failures that occurred, This presidential debate had very good questions, which, although they were not applied insistently by the moderators, were very important. In addition, he criticized Claudia Sheinbaum's lack of responses to each of the attacks.

“Sheinbaum He didn't answer any of the tough questions they asked him, I don't see that as winning and they can use it against him in the post-debate. She has benefited from all of López Obrador's attributes, such as simple, close to people and she is none of that. “I think Xochitl left a lot behind, it's not clear to me who she's talking about and why I should vote for her if I don't like Morena's project.”

In general, opinion leaders agreed that the debate was unmemorable and marked by technical failures. Although some praised the performance of Sheinbaum, others pointed out its weaknesses and the missed opportunity by Galvez to stand out. The final result of the debate and its impact on the electoral contest will remain to be seen in the post-debate.