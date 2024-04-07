During his participation in the First Presidential Debate organized by the National Electoral Institute (INE), Claudia Sheinbaumcandidate for the presidency of Mexico for the Let's Keep Making History Coalition, reaffirmed her commitment to strengthen the public health system as a fundamental part of his government project.

Sheinbaum highlighted that the main objective of the second floor of the Fourth Transformation is to improve health care and prevent diseases, emphasizing that the privatization of health services has only resulted in corruption and deficiencies in access to health care.

“The privatization of health services has already been tried in the past in Mexico, it has already been tried in many places in the world and not only has it not worked, but it has become a center of corruption, which was part of what What happened with the popular insurance, so our proposal is to strengthen the public health system from prevention,'' he assured.

In this sense, he proposed investing in strengthening the public health system from prevention, instead of allocating public resources to private institutions.

Within the “Healthy Republic” axis of his nation project, Sheinbaum detailed various proposals aimed at improving the public health system, such as the promotion of prevention as a central theme, the guarantee of medical care 365 days a year and 24 hours a day. hours of the day, continuing medical training, the empowerment of nurses, the creation of sampling centers and the implementation of wellness pharmacies.

The candidate emphasized that her project includes free medicines and the strengthening of medical care at all levels, ensuring that they have the necessary budget to carry out these initiatives.

In addition, Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of continuing successful projects such as the IMSS Bienestar, which has proven to be the health system that provides the most satisfaction to Mexicans, according to data from the National Survey of Government Quality and Impact (ENCIG) of the INEGI. where 57.9% of citizens were more satisfied with the public health system.

In this presidential debate, Sheinbaum reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing public health and working to strengthen it as one of the fundamental bases for the well-being and development of Mexico.