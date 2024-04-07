The presidential candidate of the Let's Keep Making History coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, stated that she will win this Sunday's debate because she represents the best project, and that she arrives ready and happy.

“Hello, how are you? Very good afternoon to all of you. Thank you very much for this full house for this first debate for the Presidency of the Republic,” said the former head of Government of Mexico City, upon her arrival at the Institute facilities. National Electoral.

“I come ready, happy, and we are going to have a very good debate, mainly about proposals, and I can tell you that we are going to win the debate.”

Sheinbaum, candidate of Morena and its allies, said she was confident of winning the first presidential debate and that she will strengthen her position, because she has an advantage “of three to one.”

“So… we are going to have a debate on proposals and we are going to win the debate. I come confident and calm,” said the scientist from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Sheinbaum assured that it represents the best project, the project of advancing with the transformation and not returning to the period of corruption.