A debate to consolidate or shorten distances

In just over a month of campaigning, the polls show little movement. Claudia Sheinbaum leads the voting intention with a great advantage over Xóchitl Gálvez and Jorge Álvarez Máynez. The first of three debates, which will take place this Sunday, appears as an opportunity to consolidate the advantage, in the case of Sheinbaum, or to build an image of a solid alternative, in the case of her two rivals.

In this piece of Zedryk Raziel, which you can consult on the front page of EL PAÍS, analyst Luis Miguel Carriedo, specialist in electoral legislation, points out: “As it is a platform, a forum, a concentration of eyes and ears of millions of people watching the performance of the candidacies, the debate can influence. It can mean a shake-up in the course of electoral campaigns, where gaps widen or distances shorten, and even strengthen actors who were not part of the picture. It may be a turning point, perhaps not the great defining one. “It will depend on the substance, on what the candidates put on the table.”