The first presidential debate will take place on September 29 between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden. There will be three such arguments between Trump and Biden before the November 3 election in the US. Famous anchor Chris Wallas of ‘Fox News’ will conduct the first debate.‘C-SPAN Networks’ Steve Scully will conduct the second debate to be held in Miami (Florida) on October 15 and Kristen Welker of ‘NBC News’ in Nashville (Tennessee) on October 20. Vice President Mike Pence (61) and Vice Presidential Democratic candidate Kamala Harris (55) will be debated for the vice presidential race on October 7 in ‘Salt Lake’, Utah.

‘USA Today’ journalist Susan Page will conduct it. All four debates are being organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CBD). These debates will be of 90 minutes. In August, the CPD turned down the Trump campaign team’s request to hold a presidential debate in early September. Trump on Sunday told reporters that former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and former New York Mayor Rudy Gilliani were helping him prepare for the debate.





Trump demands Biden’s drug test

Earlier in the day, Trump had tweeted and demanded Biden’s ‘drug test’ before the debate. He tweeted, ‘I demand a drug test of Joe Biden before or after the debate. I am certainly willing to do this. His performance in the debate has always been uneven. Only drugs can cause these discrepancies. ‘ In response to a question at the press conference, Trump once again reiterated Biden’s demand for a ‘drug test’ before the debate.

Trump said he would have it done as well. Trump said, ‘I am ready to do a drug test. I think he should do it too… He has been very inconsistent… You know what I am talking about. If you have seen some of those arguments, I would say that there is no way that this can be continued. They cannot continue it. ‘ Biden has not yet responded to Trump’s comments. Meanwhile, more than 70 members of Congress have written to the CPD, appealing to make climate change a matter of debate. The first presidential debate in the US was on 26 September 1960.