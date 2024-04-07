The national political scene is heating up due to the imminence of the first presidential debate 2024 scheduled for this Sunday, April 7 at 8:00 p.m..

In this crucial event, the main candidates, represented by Claudia Sheinbaum from the MORENA-PT-PVEM coalitionXóchitl Gálvez from the PRI-PAN-PRD front, and Jorge Álvarez Máynez, will have the opportunity to present their proposals and visions to the electorate.

About twenty minutes before 6:00 p.m., scheduled time for the arrival of the candidates and the candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo arrived at the facilities of the National Institute (INE) in Mexico City dressed in a two-piece cherry suit, the characteristic color of the Morena party.

In the midst of this atmosphere full of expectations, Claudia Sheinbaum, representative of the “Together We Continue Making History” coalition, has already entered the INE headquarters, thus marking the beginning of what is anticipated as a crucial debate for the direction politician of the country.

The issues that will be addressed in this first presidential debate are fundamental and cover critical areas for the development and well-being of the nation. From education and health to transparency and the fight against corruption, including non-discrimination and protection of vulnerable groups, and the urgent problem of violence against women, the candidates will have the task of presenting their proposals and solutions to these challenges they face. Mexico.