The pregnant Egyptian mummy is observed by researchers from the Warsaw Mummy Project. BARTOSZ BAJERSKI bajerski.org

A recent radiological investigation of an Egyptian mummy supposedly from royal tombs in the necropolis of Thebes in southern Egypt has brought to light the first known case of an embalmed woman who was pregnant. The mummy, which has been examined by a group of archaeologists and bioarchaeologists at the University of Warsaw in Poland, is believed to belong to an elite Theban woman and dates from the 1st century BC, but exactly who it was is unknown.

The detailed examination of the mummy, which has used the most advanced technology, has revealed that the woman died between the ages of 20 and 30, when she was between the 26 and 30 weeks of gestation. The fetus, which was mummified along with its mother, was left intact in the uterus, and its position, contracted, with the hands next to the face and crossed legs, is that of an embryo, as detailed by the Project team of the Warsaw Mummy in the results of his research. Its age has been estimated by measuring the head circumference of the fetus, 25 centimeters.

Three images from the mummy study.

“The anthropologist investigating the mummy was examining the shape and size of the pelvis, which is an indicator of sex, and looking closely at the CT images [que muestra imágenes transversales del cuerpo] and the x-ray saw some strange abnormality. At first she wasn’t sure what it was, but then she noticed that one of these anomalies was shaped like a small leg, ”explains Wojciech Ejsmond, one of the project managers. “They began to examine her more closely and it seemed that the woman was pregnant,” he adds.

The history of the mummy, which arrived at the National Museum in Warsaw together with its coffin and the cardboard box – a decorated cover – between 1917 and 1918, is surrounded by enigmas that had earned it the nickname of the Mysterious Lady. The set was bought in Egypt by the architect and lover of Egyptology Jan Węzyk-Rudzki, and donated to the University of Warsaw in 1826.

From here, his story fades. The place where the mummy was found is uncertain, and although Węzyk-Rudzki had assured in a letter to two local newspapers that it came from the “royal tombs of Thebes”, today archaeologists take it very cautiously because in many cases antiquities are they falsely attributed to famous places to increase their value.

Another great puzzle has been the contents of the coffin. In the 19th century, the body was nicknamed “a lady’s mummy,” but the hieroglyphic name on the coffin and carton was translated as Hor-Djehuty, believed to be a high-ranking official during the time. Ptolemaic (4th to 1st century BC). However, the most recent radiological examinations have shown that the coffin and the cardboard actually correspond to a different person than the mummy, although there is the possibility that they came from the same cemetery. Researchers speculate that the mummy was either placed in the wrong coffin in ancient times, or that 19th century antiquarians put it in a casket at random.

The fetus, meanwhile, is surrounded by uterine tissue, making detailed analysis difficult, and why it was not removed and mummified separately remains a mystery. Researchers are now considering whether it could be because, having not been born yet, it was thought that it was still an integral part of the mother’s body, or that, due to its size and the hardness of the uterus, it could not be removed without damaging the bodies.

An archaeologist during the Warsaw Mummy Project.

In this sense, the finding raises endless questions. What was the status of an unborn child in the Ancient Egyptian religion? Did he have a soul? Was he going to the other world? Was he part of his mother or was he an independent being? Why didn’t the ancient embalmers separate the child from the woman? These are new questions, ”says Ejsmond.

“This is only the beginning of the investigation, and the mummy is still intact because we have not done any invasive investigation, so at the moment it is a time capsule,” advances the archaeologist. “Thanks to a state-of-the-art team we discovered this. And possibly there are other mummies like that, because mortality during childbirth or late pregnancy was high in ancient times. If more research is carried out ”, he slides,“ perhaps new discoveries will be made ”.