B.he right-wing liberal party VVD led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte is clearly ahead in the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands. On the basis of the post-election surveys, 35 seats out of 150 in the second chamber are forecast, 2 more than in the 2017 election. While this result was expected, the left-liberal D’66 could achieve a surprise success: it should come to 27 seats, a win of 8 seats. The party displaces the right-wing populists from Geert Wilders to third place. His party for freedom only has 17 seats (-3). The forecast was published by the public broadcaster NOS after the polling stations closed at 9 p.m.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

The Christian Democrats from the CDA suffer a bitter defeat; they only achieve 14 seats (-5) in the forecast. The predictions for the other left-wing parties are also disappointing: the Greens and Socialists only get eight seats each, and both lose six. The Social Democrats are stagnating, after their crash 4 years ago they only land at 9 seats. On the other hand, Thierry Baudet’s second right-wing populist party, the Forum for Democracy, recorded gains. It comes to 7 seats (+5), the more moderate spin-off JA21 is to win 3 seats from the stand.

Parties promise “more state”

So far, four parties have formed the government led by Rutte: right-wing liberals, Christian democrats, left-liberals and the Calvinist Christian Union. On the basis of the by-election survey, the Christian Union would no longer be required as a coalition partner. The other three parties would have a sufficient majority of 76 votes. In any case, there is no getting around a government supported by right-wing and left-wing liberals.

According to surveys, the most important topics for the voters were the state of the health and care system, the increased rents and prices for condominiums, the climate and the environment, and the fight against corona. Almost all major parties have promised “more state” for the future. In the corona pandemic, among other things, weaknesses in the health system became apparent, for example Dutch corona patients were admitted to hospitals in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Significant losses among Christian Democrats

In The Hague that evening there was talk of a “Sigrid Kaag effect”. The top candidate of the D’66 had scored points with strong appearances in the election campaign debates. In contrast, the losses of the Christian Democrats are due to the unhappy appearance of their top candidate Wopke Hoekstra, who was previously finance minister. Hoekstra had presented himself as a manager and shortly before the election proposed a cut in unemployment benefits – that was badly received in his own party in view of the corona crisis that threatens many professional lives.

A total of 17 parties are to move into the Second Chamber, four more than in 2017. The fragmentation of the party system continues. In the Netherlands there is a pure proportional representation without a threshold clause. At a good 74 percent, the voter turnout was somewhat lower than in 2017; it was very high at 82 percent. 13 million of the 17 million inhabitants were eligible to vote. The most important

The Dutch had cast their vote under strict corona rules. Tents, theaters, churches and even a cemetery have been turned into polling stations to allow for a distance. 13 million citizens of the kingdom were called to vote for the 150 MPs in the Second Chamber. A preliminary final result is not expected until the night.

Because of the corona pandemic, members of risk groups were able to cast their votes on Monday and Tuesday. In addition, citizens over the age of 70 were also allowed to vote by letter for the first time.