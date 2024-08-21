In addition to the monarch’s face, the coins feature images inspired by plants and animals from the United Kingdom.

The new UK coins entered circulation in the country this Tuesday (20.Aug.2024), according to an announcement made by the producer Royal Mint.

The new coins mark the reign of Charles III, who assumed the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. In addition to the king’s face, the coins feature images on the front inspired by plants and animals from the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

In total, there are 8 designs revealed by the Royal Mint, which will eventually replace the coins that depicted Queen Elizabeth. The old coins remain in circulation in the country.

See images of coins with the image of Charles III:



Reproduction/Royal Mint

One of the Royal Mint’s leaders, Gordon Summers, oversaw each design alongside a committee from the Mint, as well as King Charles himself, who, according to the company, observed the creation process. The coins were made in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society and the Royal Bird Protection Society.