The US authorities in charge of piloting the pandemic were hopeful when they saw the first positive effects of the coronavirus vaccination, with a drop in hospitalization of older peoples and in infections between health employees.

“We’re seeing a significant decrease in the number of emergency room visits of people over 65, as this age group has been vaccinated, “Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told reporters.

According to the latest figures, 502 people over the age of 65 were hospitalized for covid in the week ending March 13, compared to 3,384 in the week ending January 9, a decrease of about 85%.

More than 38 million people in that group, or nearly 70% of those 65 and older, have already received at least one dose of one of the three licensed vaccines in the United States. 43% have been fully vaccinated.

“I am excited about the rate of vaccination,” he pointed.

Dr. Anthony Fauci. AP Photo

At present, they are administered an average of 2.5 million doses per day in United States.

Respected physician Anthony Fauci presented the results of two studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) this week that demonstrate the high efficacy of vaccines in the real world.

The first looked at the number of cases among 23,234 staff members of a large hospital in Dallas, Texas.

In a period of a month and a half, among nearly 9,000 unvaccinated employees there were 234 infected with the coronavirus (2.61%). Meanwhile, there were 112 cases among the 6,144 who received a dose (1.82%) and only four of the 8,121 fully vaccinated (0.05%).

“These findings should give a halo of hope for all and serve as a catalyst for everyone to roll up their sleeves when the vaccine becomes available, “Walensky said.

The second study found a similar rate of infections among vaccinated healthcare workers at two California hospitals.

Asked whether the country was finally taking the long-awaited turn towards the end of the epidemic, Fauci was cautious: “We are in front of this corner but whether or not we will take it remains to be seen, “he said.

In fact, the impact of vaccines on the overall pollution curve is not yet reflected in the numbers: the United States is stagnating on an average of 55,000 new cases registered every day.

Experts blame the variations and the rapid lifting of restrictions in many states.

“When you’re at that level, I don’t think you can declare victory,” Fauci warned.

Source: AFP

PB